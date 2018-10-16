AG asks judge to reconsider Missoula gun ordinance case

Montana's attorney general is asking a state judge to reconsider a ruling that upholds Missoula's right to enforce background checks on all firearms transfers in the city.
The Missoulian reports Tim Fox argued Monday that the Montana Supreme Court made a recent decision that could be relevant.
District Judge Dusty Deschamps issued his ruling last Friday. Assistant Attorney General Patrick Risken said he had planned to reference the recent Supreme Court decision in a filing on Monday.
In that case, the city of Helena issued a stop-work order to a building company that used shingles not allowed by the city zoning code, even though they were allowed under state codes. The Supreme Court ruled Helena's ordinance was prohibited by state law.
Fox argued state law denies local government any powers that would affect the right to keep or bear arms.
