Vegas police: Man killed by officers grabbed gun after crash

A Las Vegas man who was shot and killed by officers refused to be handcuffed on suspicion of driving while impaired, then grabbed a hidden gun and fired one shot, police said.
Kenneth Ryan Busse Jr., 21, died in a desert lot Oct. 10 in an incident that Assistant Clark County Sheriff Tim Kelly told reporters on Monday began with an investigation of a routine a three-vehicle non-injury crash near a crossroads in an undeveloped area southwest of Las Vegas.
Two other drivers and the officers, Chad Betts and Kenneth Pilette, were not injured, Kelly said.
Kelly aired Betts' body camera video showing Busse next to the bed of a white pickup truck calmly refusing to submit to a field sobriety test or to turn around to be handcuffed before jogging to a bush, picking up the gun and pointing it at Betts.
Police said it appeared that Busse hid the gun before the two motorcycle officers arrived.
Pilette's body camera shows him talking with another driver before hearing Betts call out.
Busse is seen pointing his gun toward Betts when Pilette fires four shots.
Kelly said Betts fired once before his gun jammed and Busse fired one shot before being wounded in the chest and falling forward. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kelly characterized Busse as suicidal and said he may have wanted police to kill him.
Pilette, 52, and Betts, 43, each have more than 19 years as a police officer. Each is on paid leave pending district attorney and departmental reviews of the shooting.
It was the 20th shooting involving Las Vegas police this year. Ten have resulted in deaths.
By comparison, there were 18 officer-involved shootings by mid-October 2017. Eight were fatal.
Comments