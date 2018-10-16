NY state’s highest court boots Rochester judge from bench

An upstate New York judge convicted of drunken driving and deemed guilty of other misconduct has been removed from the bench by the state's highest court.
The Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld the state Commission of Judicial Conduct's recommendation that Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio no longer be allowed to serve as a judge.
Astacio had appealed the commission's recommendation, saying she instead should have been censured.
She was charged in 2016 with driving while intoxicated. After her conviction on the charge, she failed to follow the conditions of court orders and was briefly jailed because of violations. The state court also cited instances of misconduct on the bench for its decision.
Astacio, a Democrat, was elected to the $187,000-a-year judge's job in 2014.
Her attorney was in court and wasn't available for comment.
