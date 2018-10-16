Lt Gov candidate won’t lose blighted apartment building

The Detroit Land Bank Authority says it won't repossess a vacant rundown apartment building purchased at a big discount by the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.
Garlin Gilchrist II's real estate investment in Detroit has made headlines in the home stretch of the race for governor. The Land Bank says Gilchrist met a Monday deadline to clear debris from the front yard and secure the eight-unit building.
Gilchrist got a 50 percent discount because he was a city employee and bought the building for $13,500 in 2016. But the building still has warts, including a crumbling front porch and missing windows. There's a fence in front. Neighbors are upset.
The Land Bank says it "will continue to work" with Gilchrist "to see the project ... to completion."
Gilchrist is Gretchen Whitmer's running mate. He hasn't granted interviews about the building, relying instead on statements. He says he wants to complete the rehab.
