Lee won’t use ‘biblical’ victim witness standard if governor

A member of Republican gubernatorial Bill Lee's community and faith-based coalition says it's a biblical requirement for victims who make accusations — including those of sexual misconduct — to have at least two to three witnesses.
Steve Berger, pastor of Franklin-based Grace Chapel, made the remarks during a Sept. 30 sermon focused on the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford's allegations.
Berger is one of Lee's advisers on engaging and recruiting faith-based organizations to address state issues.
Lee's campaign, whose religious faith has become a defining characteristic of the Republican, says Berger's biblical requirement would not become the state standard if elected governor in the Nov. 6 general election.
Lee is running against Democrat Karl Dean, who is Catholic, for the open gubernatorial position.
