University of Texas board chairwoman stepping down in 2019

A spokeswoman says the chairwoman of the University of Texas System regents is resigning two years before her term is set to expire.
Sara Martinez Tucker was appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2015 and became chair of the nine-member board two years later. UT system spokeswoman Karen Adler on Tuesday confirmed Tucker would step down in January but would not disclose a reason.
Tucker is a former AT&T executive who also worked in former President George W. Bush's administration as education undersecretary. Earlier this year she led the search for new system chancellor after former Navy Admiral Bill McRaven stepped down.
The board of regents oversees 14 academic and health campuses and more than 220,000 students.
Comments