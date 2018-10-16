Heitkamp holds money advantage over Cramer in Senate race

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp continues to hold a fundraising advantage over Rep. Kevin Cramer, her Republican challenger.
Heitkamp's campaign last week released partial figures ahead of the Federal Election Commission's Monday deadline. Heitkamp says she raised more than $3.8 million in the third quarter for her re-election bid, and has $3.2 million cash on hand.
Cramer's campaign filings show he raised $1.7 million for the quarter, and has about $1.2 million cash on hand.
The North Dakota race is seen as critical for control of the closely divided Senate.
