Heitkamp holds money advantage over Cramer in Senate race

The Associated Press

October 16, 2018 08:21 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp continues to hold a fundraising advantage over Rep. Kevin Cramer, her Republican challenger.

Heitkamp's campaign last week released partial figures ahead of the Federal Election Commission's Monday deadline. Heitkamp says she raised more than $3.8 million in the third quarter for her re-election bid, and has $3.2 million cash on hand.

Cramer's campaign filings show he raised $1.7 million for the quarter, and has about $1.2 million cash on hand.

The North Dakota race is seen as critical for control of the closely divided Senate.

