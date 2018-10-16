Head of VA medical center in fast-growing region resigns

The head of the medical center for one of the nation's fastest-growing veteran populations has announced his resignation, after around six months on the job.
Army veteran James Laterza tells The Fayetteville Observer that he announced his departure from the Fayetteville VA Medical Center at a Monday morning meeting. He says he's leaving before Thanksgiving, but didn't provide a reason other than saying "it's nothing bad." He says he'll speak more about his reasons later.
Since April, Laterza has overseen health care for more than 75,000 veterans in the communities around Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Wilmington.
He's held several town hall meetings with staff and patients, and last month highlighted a decrease in wait times for first appointments.
Comments