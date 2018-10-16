National Politics

New Mexico police chief resigns 2 weeks into job

The Associated Press

October 16, 2018 12:43 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M.

A newly hired police chief in a northern New Mexico city has resigned after less than two weeks on the job.

Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron told The Las Vegas Optic last week that Police Chief Jerry Delgado stepped down but declined to give a reason why.

After the city council narrowly voted to award Delgado a nine-month contract earlier this month, social media posts accused him of sexually abusing a woman years ago when she was a child.

Delgado said in a statement that the allegation was untrue.

Gurule-Giron says the city is conducting an internal inquiry.

Court records show Delgado agreed to a plea bargain in a 1992 case where he pleaded guilty to domestic abuse.

