New Mexico police chief resigns 2 weeks into job

A newly hired police chief in a northern New Mexico city has resigned after less than two weeks on the job.
Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron told The Las Vegas Optic last week that Police Chief Jerry Delgado stepped down but declined to give a reason why.
After the city council narrowly voted to award Delgado a nine-month contract earlier this month, social media posts accused him of sexually abusing a woman years ago when she was a child.
Delgado said in a statement that the allegation was untrue.
Gurule-Giron says the city is conducting an internal inquiry.
Court records show Delgado agreed to a plea bargain in a 1992 case where he pleaded guilty to domestic abuse.
