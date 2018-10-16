Navy veteran to stay in Utah jail in ricin-letter case

A Navy veteran in Utah will stay behind bars after being charged with sending letters to President Donald Trump and other leaders containing substance from which the poison ricin is derived.
KUTV reports that a lawyer for William Clyde Allen III said Monday the 39-year-old is needed at home to care for his sick wife and she would ensure that he obeys any court-ordered restrictions.
But U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin Pead said he was worried that Allen could still be a danger and kept him in jail.
Authorities say the envelopes containing ground castor beans were intercepted after being mailed to Trump, the FBI director, secretary of defense and the Navy's top officer. They allegedly had Allen's return address.
Allen is charged with threatening to use a biological toxin as a weapon and other counts.
