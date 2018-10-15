West Virginia Supreme Court candidates attend forum

Candidates for the West Virginia Supreme Court took turns explaining why they're qualified to be elected to the bench in a Nov. 6 special election.
Nine of 10 candidates running for the seat of retired Justice Menis Ketchum attended the forum at the state Culture Center in Charleston Monday night.
Former Republican House of Delegates speaker Tim Armstead was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to Ketchum's seat until the election. He's also running for Ketchum's unexpired term.
Seven other candidates are attorneys and two are circuit judges.
Another forum is set for Thursday night among 10 candidates seeking the seat of retired Justice Robin Davis.
Ketchum resigned before a House impeachment vote and Justice Robin Davis retired immediately after the August vote.
The West Virginia Bar Association is sponsoring the forums.
