Ballots for Colorado’s Nov. 6 election being mailed Monday

Ballots for Colorado's Nov. 6 elections are being mailed out Monday.
Roughly 2 million active voters will receive ballots. Coloradans who want to register to vote or update their information can do so online by Oct. 29 or go to a local voter service center right through Election Day.
Those local service centers will open Oct. 22.
Voters returning ballots by mail must ensure they arrive by 7 p.m. Election Day. Postmarks don't count.
Voters can also drop off their ballots at the service centers.
Coloradans can view sample ballots for where they live by visiting here . They can also contact their county elections office by visiting here.
More information can be found at the secretary of state's website .
