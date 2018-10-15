Documents: Candidate once fired for her disparaging emails

Documents show a candidate for county treasurer in northern Iowa's Cerro Gordo County was fired from the treasurer's office for sending emails that made disparaging comments about co-workers.
The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Natasha Lewerke worked as deputy treasurer in the Cerro Gordo County Treasurer's Office from December 2005 to January 2016 and is running as a Republican against her former supervisor, incumbent Pat Wright, a Democrat.
The documents are part of a March 2016 administrative law judge decision on Lewerke's unemployment appeal. They say the emails referred to several female co-workers as "lazy," ''fat," ''dirty," ''annoying," ''nasty," ''disgusting" or an "idiot."
The documents say the emails show "a deliberate disregard of the employer's interest in expecting decency and civility from its employees."
She told the Globe Gazette that she's apologized for the emails.
