Ivey issues moratorium on early paroles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has placed a moratorium on early paroles following concerns that the state parole board had freed violent offenders.
Ivey announced the action in a Monday news conference with Attorney General Steve Marshall. The order signed by Ivey directs the board to stop considering inmates for parole before they serve a certain amount of their sentence.
The moratorium lasts for 75 days. Ivey asked the board to develop a corrective action plan.
She also named a new parole board chairman.
Ivey and Marshall met with parole board members Monday. Ivey said the board needs a "new approach."
The action comes after victim advocates and prosecutors had expressed alarm over who was being released.
The suspect in a Guntersville triple homicide had been paroled before the slayings.
