Candidates for Rhode Island governor prepare for 2nd debate

Rhode Island's gubernatorial candidates are taking part in a second debate.
It's scheduled for Monday night at the University of Rhode Island.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, Republican nominee Allan Fung, Independent Joe Trillo and Moderate Party candidate William Gilbert will answer questions from a panel of journalists at URI's Kingston Campus.
The Nov. 6 election is a rematch for Raimondo and Fung, who were both their parties' nominees in 2014.
In the first debate last month, Raimondo went after Fung, the Cranston mayor, for what she called "public corruption" in his police department while he fired back that she is a Statehouse insider whose leadership has failed.
The forum is open to the public. It'll be streamed online and Rhode Island Public Radio will be on air during the event.
