Stapleton, Polis meet in Colorado gubernatorial debate

Colorado's gubernatorial candidates, Republican Treasurer Walker Stapleton and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, are headed into their fifth debate as they compete to succeed Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Saturday night's debate in Colorado Springs was being hosted by The Gazette, Colorado Politics and KOAA-TV.
Ballots for the Nov. 6 election are being mailed to Colorado voters on Monday.
Stapleton seeks to capture a governor's seat last held by a Republican in 2007.
Democrats are banking on a Polis victory and an anti-Donald Trump "blue wave" to flip the state Senate and consolidate control of Colorado's statehouse.
