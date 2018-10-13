Lead adopts noise ordinance; loud vehicles are targeted

The city of Lead has adopted a new noise ordinance.
The ordinance sets maximum permissible sound levels and time restrictions for three types of areas: residential, commercial and industrial.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that one of the targets is loud and disruptive vehicles traveling through town, which some residents have complained about.
There are some exemptions to the new rules, including noise generated by emergency vehicles and warning devices. Permits also can be sought for special events that might not be in compliance.
City Administrator Mike Stahl says the city will soon begin acquiring noise meters so the new rules can be enforced properly.
Comments