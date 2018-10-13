Democrats hoping to flip Michigan US House seats from GOP

This Sept. 15, 2018 photo shows Democrat Elissa Slotkin, candidate for Michigan’s 8th District, in Lake Orion, Mich. Just as Michigan helped propel Donald Trump to the White House, the state could play a role in tipping the balance of control in the U.S. House back in favor of the Democratic Party from a Republican majority. Republican incumbents are facing strong challenges in two Congressional races, while a third open House District appears to be up for grabs. (Detroit News via AP) AP