Sister Jean wins 2018 Illinois Senior Hall of Fame award

FILE - In this March 30, 2018, file photo, Loyola’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt answers questions during a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in San Antonio. Sister Jean is the winner of Illinois’ 2018 Senior Hall of Fame award. The Catholic nun and longtime chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team became a celebrity last March as the Ramblers reached the NCAA Final Four. In August she celebrated her 99th birthday. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo