Body found in charred remains of eastern Iowa house

Law enforcement officials in eastern Iowa say a body has been found in the charred remains of a house fire.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office says its deputies and rural firefighters were called Thursday night to a fire along a gravel road just west of Davenport. Officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.
Sheriff's Capt. Joe Caffery says in a written release that once the fire was extinguished, a search of the residence revealed a body located in the structure.
An autopsy will be conducted at a later date. Caffery says the name of the deceased person will be released once positive identity is made.
The State Fire Marshall's Office is helping investigate. Caffery says the cause of the fire is not yet known.
