Mixed views on hate crime law bearing Matthew Shepard’s name

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009 file photo, President Barack Obama, greets the parents of Matthew Shepard, Dennis and Judy, during a White House reception commemorating the enactment of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in Washington. Twenty years after Matthew Shepard’s death, the federal hate crimes law bearing his name is viewed with mixed feelings by LGBT and anti-violence organizations that lobbied over nearly a decade for its passage. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo