Parents complain about student sexuality survey

Several Vermont parents are upset about a survey sent to fifth grade students that asked about their sexual history, preference and gender identity.
WPTZ-TV reports the survey sent to Windsor Elementary School students was conducted by WISE, a nonprofit domestic violence prevention and advocacy group.
A notice was sent to parents allowing them to opt their children out of the survey, but parent Vanessa Beach says she never received it.
While she doesn't oppose topics on gender identity and sexuality being discussed, Beach said she feels the survey questions were inappropriate for her 10-year-old daughter's age group.
Beach says "a sexual partner at 10 years old would be called sexual abuse."
School administrators and WISE officials say they have heard parents' complaints and are working to address them.
Comments