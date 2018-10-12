National Law Enforcement Museum features Arkansas sheriff

This Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, photo shows a pickup truck of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission that commission officer Michael Neal used to stop the van of two men who killed police officers in 2010, displayed at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, D.C. Neal, now the Monroe County Sheriff, who risked death by ramming his truck in the van of a father and son who killed two West Memphis police officers in 2010, is featured in the museum, which opens this weekend in Washington. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP Frank Lockwood