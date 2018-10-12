Oklahoma students moderate gubernatorial debate

Oklahoma high school students organized and moderated a gubernatorial debate in the hopes of getting other students interested in politics.
Democratic candidate Drew Edmondson and his Republican opponent Kevin Stitt answered students' questions Thursday at Oklahoma City Community College. Topics included health care, education, prison reform, medical cannabis and the economy.
The forum was run by a group called "From Now On," which aims to encourage young people to vote.
Some debate attendees won't be old enough to vote in next month's general election. But organizers say the event still gave teens a chance to learn more about the political process.
Edmondson is a former Oklahoma attorney general, House member, teacher and veteran. Stitt is a Tulsa businessman who founded Gateway Mortgage.
Libertarian Chris Powell is also running for governor.
