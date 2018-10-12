US Senate confirms top federal prosecutor for Colorado

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jason Dunn as the top federal prosecutor in Colorado.
The Colorado Sun reports Dunn was confirmed Thursday night.
Dunn has been a shareholder at the law and lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, focusing on political and regulatory law. Previously, he served as a deputy attorney general under former Colorado Attorney General John Suthers, a Republican.
President Donald Trump nominated Dunn in June. He replaces Bob Troyer, who has been in the job since 2016.
Troyer made headlines last month by saying he might take legal action against licensed Colorado marijuana businesses that violate state law or sell their product on the black market.
Dunn's plans for marijuana enforcement were not immediately known.
