Autopsy: Black man shot by officer hit 3 times from behind

File-This Sept. 27, 2018, file photo shows Nashville Police Officer Andrew Delke, 25, arriving at the Davidson County Jail to be charged in the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick, in Nashville, Tenn. An autopsy report says Hambrick died from three gunshot wounds that hit him from behind. The Tennessean cited the report that calls 25-year-old Hambrick’s death a homicide and says he was hit twice in the back and once in the back of the head. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk secured a warrant last month charging officer Delke with criminal homicide in the death. The Tennessean via AP, File George Walker IV