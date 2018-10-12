California senators to try to block Trump judicial nominees

Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris said they did not sign off on three White House nominees for open California seats on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and will oppose their confirmation, according to a report.
President Trump announced this week that he had nominated Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Patrick Bumatay, Los Angeles appellate attorney Daniel Collins and Los Angeles litigator Kenneth Kiyul Lee for California-based vacancies.
Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said she and the administration were still trying to reach a consensus on nominees when the White House abruptly announced them, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.
"I repeatedly told the White House I wanted to reach an agreement on a package of 9th Circuit nominees, but last night the White House moved forward without consulting me, picking controversial candidates from its initial list and another individual with no judicial experience who had not previously been suggested," Feinstein said in a statement.
Bumatay works as a counselor to the U.S. attorney general's office on various criminal issues, including opioid abuse and transnational organized crime. Feinstein's office said his name was never among those proposed by the White House.
Collins is an appellate attorney and partner with the Los Angeles office of Munger, Tolles & Olson. He was previously an associate deputy attorney general.
Lee is an appellate attorney and a partner in the Los Angeles office of Jenner & Block LLP. He was previously an associate White House counsel for President George W. Bush.
"Instead of working with our office to identify consensus nominees for the 9th Circuit, the White House continues to try to pack the courts with partisan judges who will blindly support the president's agenda, instead of acting as an independent check on this administration," said Lily Adams, a spokeswoman for Harris, also is a member of the Judiciary Committee.
In a letter sent to Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) on Wednesday, White House Counsel Donald McGahn said the White House made a good faith effort to work with California's senators, both Democrats.
"We have made more attempts to consult, and devoted more time to that state than any other in the country," McGahn said in the letter.
Comments