Divide County ambulance board violated open meetings law

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the Divide County Ambulance District's board of directors has violated North Dakota's open meetings law, including through the use of text messages to conduct official business.
Stenehjem's opinion came after a citizen complaint. He concluded that the ambulance district failed to post proper public notice for its annual meeting and board meeting in March.
He also found that the board had a "continuing and widespread practice" of using texts and emails to conduct business and take final action on official matters.
Stenehjem said the board should update meeting minutes to reflect the discussions that occurred improperly.
Comments