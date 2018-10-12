Delaware mayor’s anti-blight proposal stalled again

A Delaware mayor's proposal targeting vacant and blighted properties has again been stalled, by a city council committee.
The News Journal reports that Wilmington's Community Development & Urban Planning Committee on Thursday decided to hold the legislation from going before the full council.
Following comment from many members of the public who spoke out against Mayor Mike Purzycki's legislation, Committee Chair Rysheema Dixon says "a trust factor issue with licenses and inspections and how they're giving out fines in one neighborhood versus another" still lingers.
The proposal would allow the city to more quickly and easily foreclose on those who fail to pay fines, which climb each week they go unpaid. But opponents say it unfairly penalizes poor homeowners whose properties don't represent a nuisance.
Comments