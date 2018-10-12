Honolulu mayor signs bills banning sleeping on sidewalks

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has signed into law two measures banning obstructing and sleeping on public sidewalks.
Caldwell says the bills signed Thursday aim to keep sidewalks clear for pedestrians, but opponents claim the measures unfairly target homeless people.
The Honolulu City Council approved the measures earlier this month. The council inserted a stipulation into both bills, requiring Caldwell's administration to first submit a report detailing how the city is addressing homelessness before the laws can go into effect.
The city Department of Community Services is expected to submit the report in the coming days, but it must be approved by the council before the measures are implemented.
Caldwell says the measures "take back our public spaces and our sidewalks."
