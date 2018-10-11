Pence cancels visit to Georgia, Alabama

Vice President Mike Pence has cancelled a planned visit to Georgia and Alabama.
It was the second time Pence had to postpone a visit as a hurricane pounded the region.
Pence on Thursday had been scheduled to headline a GOP fundraiser in support of Republican Brian Kemp's bid for Georgia governor. Pence had been scheduled to come to Georgia last month but the event was cancelled because of Hurricane Florence.
Pence headlined a rally for Kemp in July ahead of the Republican primary runoff. Kemp faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in next month's general election
Pence also cancelled a trip to Birmingham for a National Republican Senatorial Committee fundraiser.
