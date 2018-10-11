Montana sheriff pleads not guilty to official misconduct

A southwestern Montana sheriff has pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering, perjury and official misconduct in connection with a drug case.
ABC Fox Montana reports Madison County Sheriff Roger Thompson entered his pleas in District Court in Helena on Thursday.
The charges allege Thompson took methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from a confidential informant before a controlled drug buy in June 2017, didn't enter the drugs into evidence and lied in an application to search the seller's house by saying no drugs were found on the informant.
Thompson is serving a three-month suspension with pay. He is the only candidate for sheriff on the ballot and says he plans to seek re-election.
Undersheriff Phil Fortner, who has assumed Thompson's duties during the suspension, is now running a write-in campaign.
