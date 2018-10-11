Kuster, Negron meet for AARP forum

A forum for candidates in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District featured the incumbent emphasizing what she's done in Washington and her opponent focusing on what he wouldn't do.
Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Steve Negron, met Thursday for a forum sponsored by AARP and the Concord Chamber of Commerce.
Negron said Congress shouldn't tell states how to lower energy costs, should have no significant role in infrastructure projects and should let states control Medicaid spending through block grants.
He offered no specifics when asked for examples of working in a bipartisan manner. Meanwhile, Kuster described leading a bipartisan task force on the opioid crisis that passed dozens of bills as well as working with Republicans on the federal farm bill and on behalf of veterans.
