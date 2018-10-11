Maine to soon post traffic tickets online

Traffic ticket violations will soon be available online in Maine as part of the first phase of a new $15 million electronic court filing system.
The Bangor Daily News reports the judicial branch announced Wednesday traffic tickets will appear on the system named Odyssey starting Oct. 29.
Court system spokeswoman Elaine Clark says people can use Odyssey to pay their tickets, contest a ticket or postpone a court date 24 hours a day.
She says people can also upload documents such as insurance certificates and vehicle registrations.
Odyssey is replacing the current PayTixx program, which will be discontinued Oct. 17. Fines can only be paid in person with cash or checks between Oct. 17 and Oct. 26.
The completed court filing system will be available statewide by December 2021.
