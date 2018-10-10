Candidate says he pleaded no contest to assault in 1970s

FILE--In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, independent Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate, former state Rep. Joseph Trillo speaks during a televised debate in Bristol, R.I. WPRO-AM reported Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 that Trillo was in his 30s when he was charged with simple assault in the 1970s against his Cranston neighbor, Nicholas Mattiello. Trillo says that decades ago he pleaded no contest to assaulting a teenager who grew up to become the current Democratic speaker of the House, and says it was an accident. Steven Senne, file AP Photo