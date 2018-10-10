Hurricane Michael seen from space station day before landfall

The International Space Station tweeted out footage from cameras outside the station showing Hurricane Michael at 12:13 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. At the time the storm was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.
Cooper unveils $1.5B Florence aid package, seeks $750M now

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

October 10, 2018 10:42 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wants state lawmakers to provide $750 million next week as part of a long-term $1.5 billion Hurricane Florence recovery package.

The Democratic governor revealed his proposal Wednesday, saying the state needs a "unique and bold" response to a storm his office estimates caused almost $13 billion in damage — as much as hurricanes Floyd and Matthew did combined.

Cooper ultimately wants a half-billion dollars toward housing and another $310 million to help farmers. Other money would go to repair public schools, universities and roads.

Congress already has approved $1 billion for North Carolina's recovery.

The governor says his request wouldn't require higher taxes — initial money would come from the state's savings reserve and money unspent in this year's budget.

The Republican-controlled legislature reconvenes Monday.

