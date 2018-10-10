Tennessee gives grants to fix up building facades in cities

State officials have approved $550,000 for improvements to commercial building facades in six Tennessee cities.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and economic development commissioner Bob Rolfe said Tuesday that the grants are used to improve commercial buildings in downtown districts.
Grants can be used for new awnings and signs, painting, windows, doors, brick repair and other upgrades.
The cities of Greeneville, Linden, Sweetwater and Union City are each receiving $100,000.
Carthage is getting more than $97,000. McMinnville is netting more than $56,000.
Each city is required to provide a 25 percent match for the funds, which come from Tennessee's federal Community Development Block Grants.
