Nevada judge reverses ruling in GOP Assembly candidate case

CORRECTS TO SAY BURKE FILED FINANCE REPORTS LATE, INSTEAD OF DIDN’T FILE THEM - Republican state Assembly candidate Jason Burke emerges from a Las Vegas courtroom after a judge said he couldn’t legally stop his candidacy for the Nevada Legislature. Burke, a 24-year-old part-time cellphone salesman, testified he didn’t campaign, was late filing finance reports and was surprised to top party rival Mack Miller in the GOP primary last June. Ken Ritter AP Photo