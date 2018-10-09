Oklahoma City mayor observes Indigenous People’s Day

Oklahoma City has joined dozens of other municipalities around the U.S. in celebrating Indigenous People's Day.
Hundreds gathered Monday in Oklahoma City to acknowledge Native Americans on the day known nationally as Columbus Day.
Mayor David Holt in September proclaimed Oct. 8 Indigenous People's Day to honor the city's Native American population after the city council had repeatedly refused. Holt is a member of the Osage Nation.
Other Oklahoma cities including Tulsa, Norman and Tahlequah had already recognized Indigenous People's Day.
Some places have abolished Columbus Day, which critic say honors the mistreatment and colonization of Native Americans while celebrating the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.
