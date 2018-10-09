National heavyweights drop in on Georgia governor’s race

The Georgia voter was surprised to hear the familiar sounding voice on the other end of the phone line.
"Hello, this is Elizabeth Warren."
"I know you know this, but we've got less than 28 days to go and we need supporters that are going to help us make the difference."
With less than a month before November's election, the hotly contested race for Georgia governor is attracting visits from national heavyweights that show just how seriously both Democrats and Republicans are taking the race.
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, along with Ayanna Pressley, fresh off her primary victory over 10-term U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in Massachusetts, were in Jonesboro on Tuesday with Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, manning phones and firing up volunteers.
Warren told supporters that the race was about more than just the future of the Peach State.
"Every now and again you watch what's going on in Washington, and as my daddy used to say, 'a fish rots from the head,'" Warren said, portraying President Donald Trump as a corrupt and inept leader.
"We're gonna return power to the people and call out what's going on in Washington. It's corruption pure and simple and it's going to stop," Warren told the office packed with Abrams' supporters.
The visit by Warren comes on the same day that Donald Trump Jr. is making an appearance with Abrams' opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, in Athens.
Warren has been a frequent critic of President Trump's, and Trump has been happy to return the favor. Trump mockingly referred to Warren, who is white, as "Pocahontas" in the past, a reference to Warren claiming Native American heritage during her academic career.
The dueling visits seem sure to fire up the progressive and conservative bases of each party, in a race the recent public polling shows locked in a dead heat.
