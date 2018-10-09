Iowa social worker out after false testimony about parents

A social worker has left the Iowa Department of Human Services months after a judge found she repeatedly gave false testimony against a mother and father who were unfairly stripped of their parental rights.
Department spokesman Matt Highland says Chelsie Gray left the agency Sept. 23, two weeks after The Associated Press inquired about her status.
Highland said that Gray wasn't fired or forced to resign, and the agency cannot disclose any information about her departure under Iowa law. The agency refused to release the findings from a review conducted of Gray's cases after her false testimony came to light last spring.
A judge ruled in June that Gray delivered fabricated reports and trial testimony that helped convince a court to terminate the legal rights of a mother and father of four children in northern Iowa.
Gray declined comment Tuesday.
Comments