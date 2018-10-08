Monday, Tuesday are Mississippi voter registration deadlines

Monday is the deadline for people to register to vote in person in Mississippi for November's general election.
Secretary of State Delbert Hoseman says mailed applications must be postmarked by Tuesday.
People can register in person at a county circuit clerk's office, a city clerk's office or a Department of Public Safety driver's license office by 5 p.m. Monday.
An application can also be downloaded online from the Secretary of State's website and mailed to the county circuit clerk.
All voters, including those registering by mail, must show identification before voting.
Anyone with questions can check their status online or call the Secretary of State's office at 1-800-829-6786.
Comments