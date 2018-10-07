Public school reputation weighs on Air Force base in Alabama

The poor reputation of schools in Alabama's capital city is creating friction with the city's Air Force base.
Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of Air University and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base, says the state of schools in Montgomery is putting a strain on his job, with airmen arriving on base alone and faculty members reluctant to accept positions at the base.
More than 56 percent of airmen in last year's Air War College came to Montgomery without families, Cotton tells the Montgomery Advertiser , with schools being the top reason cited for separation.
Rachel Scott says she started a side business to raise tuition to send her oldest child to a private high school. She says her family is considering moving to a suburb to seek better schools.
