Sonia Orbuch, who fought Nazis as a girl, dies in California

Sonia Orbuch, who survived the Holocaust in Europe by joining a guerrilla group to fight the Nazis, has died in California. She was 93.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday that Orbuch died Sept. 30 at her home near San Francisco.
Orbuch was 16 when German forces occupied her hometown in eastern Poland. She and her family escaped to nearby forests, where they joined a band of partisans that ran guerrilla operations — blowing up trains, ambushing convoys and sniping at outposts.
Later she recalled carrying two grenades: one for the Nazis and one for herself. She didn't want to be taken alive.
After the war Orbuch married and moved to the U.S. She became an author and lecturer.
Orbuch is survived by a son, a daughter and a granddaughter.
