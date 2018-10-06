Council says it wants no more bus donations

The Hawaii County Council is asking the Mass Transit Administration to quit accepting used buses from other counties.
West Hawaii Today reports the council voted Wednesday to accept the most recent donation of two buses from Maui.
Council members say they don't want to seem unappreciative, but they also have concerns about maintenance and disposal of used buses.
Council members worry the Big Island could be the dumping ground for other counties facing disposal of aging buses.
The county last month took possession of a donated double-decker bus and a 25-passenger 2014 Chevrolet bus from Maui. It cost Hawaii County $11,777 to bring the buses over.
Mass Transit Administrator Maria "Sole" Aranguiz says the used bus donations are just a stop-gap measure until the county receives new buses it's preparing to order.
