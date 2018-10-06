Blum, Finkenuaer defend records in first of 2 debates

Incumbent Republican Rep. Rod Blum and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. Abby Finkenuaer, are downplaying their own political scandals in the weeks leading to the Nov. 6 election for Iowa's 1st District House seat.
The Courier reports that the two defended their records Friday in the first of two planned debates.
Finkenuaer responded to questions about failing to note her change of employment in 2015 when she became the director of a nonprofit organization that advocates equal pay, family leave and other working-family issues. She said she reported the employment to the Iowa House "the second I found there was a new ... requirement."
Blum downplayed his failure to disclose founding a Dubuque company that promises it can help businesses bury negative information below the first page of internet search results. Blum faces a U.S. House Ethics Committee inquiry for his actions involving Tin Moon Corp.
Comments