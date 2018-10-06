Gillibrand to headline Nashville voter registration rally

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is joining the Tennessee Democratic Party at a rally encouraging the public to register to vote for the upcoming November election.
According to the state Democratic Party, Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, will be in Nashville Saturday evening.
Gillibrand is up for re-election this year and is considered a possible presidential contender in 2020. She has also been an outspoken voice in the national debate over how to confront sexual assault and harassment
General admission tickets to the rally are $50 and can be purchased online . Attendees can also become sponsors starting at $500.
Tennessee's voter registration deadline is Oct. 9.
