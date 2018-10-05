Vandals hit New York newspaper with anti-media graffiti

Vandals have defaced the offices of a New York newspaper with anti-media graffiti including the word "liars."
The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that its employees encountered the spray-painted messages when they arrived at work Friday.
The word "liars" was spray-painted on three first-floor windows. One window was painted with the phrase "you brood of vipers," a biblical reference.
Democrat and Chronicle executive editor Karen Magnuson says she's "incredibly disappointed" that someone in the community would target the newspaper with vandalism. She said the newspaper's employees are a dedicated group of people "working extremely hard every day to cover their community."
The newspaper is owned by Gannett. Police are reviewing video footage from nearby cameras.
