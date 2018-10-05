Libertarian candidate for Senate voices supports Kavanaugh

The Libertarian candidate for Senate in New Mexico says he supports efforts to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Former New Mexico governor and third-party Senate candidate Gary Johnson said Friday in an email that he would vote in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation if he were voting.
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich opposes Kavanaugh's confirmation based on the nominee's judicial views and accusations of teenage sexual misconduct that the first-term senator calls credible.
Kavanaugh's confirmation is all but guaranteed as a final vote approaches in the Senate.
Johnson says it was appropriate and good that Christine Blasey Ford was given the opportunity testify before a Senate committee. Kavanaugh has angrily denied Ford's accusations that he drunkenly sexually assaulting her in 1982 at a high school gathering.
