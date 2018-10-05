Trump, Biden to campaign in Kentucky congressional district

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign for candidates in a Kentucky congressional district that could help determine which political party controls the House of Representatives next year.
Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr is in a tight race with Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot. Trump's campaign announced Friday it will hold a rally in Richmond, Kentucky, on Oct. 13. It will be Trump's third visit to Kentucky. Barr said he is honored to welcome Trump to the district.
McGrath's campaign announced Biden will appear with her at a community fish fry in Bath County on Oct. 12. McGrath called Biden an "American patriot" and invited Democrats, Republicans and independents to attend the event.
The election is Nov. 6.
